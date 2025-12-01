India, Greece hold 1st Maritime Security Dialogue, explore deeper cooperation across key sectors

Athens [Greece], December 12 : The India-Greece Maritime Security Dialogue was held for the first time in the Greek capital of Athens, where both nations held comprehensive discussions on strengthening cooperation across key maritime domains.

According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs, the first-of-its-kind dialogue held on Thursday focused on the maritime environment in the Mediterranean, Arctic, and Indo-Pacific regions, exploring ways to bolster a secure, stable, and prosperous maritime ecosystem.

The meeting opened with an address by the Greek Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou.

The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament & International Security Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs. At the same time, the Greek side was headed by Ambassador Andreas Fryganas, Political Director, and Ambassador Maria Theofili, Head of the Task Force for UNSC.

During the dialogue, both sides exchanged assessments of current maritime challenges and opportunities in their respective regions. They reviewed opportunities for cooperation to enhance maritime domain awareness, sustainably develop the marine economy, support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), strengthen naval collaboration, and improve maritime connectivity amid growing engagement in the shipping sector.

India and Greece also discussed ways to support a safe and secure maritime environment that can boost economic growth and stability, including closer coordination in relevant multilateral forums.

"The two sides exchanged assessments of the maritime environment in the Mediterranean, Arctic and the Indo-Pacific regions. They conferred on ways to sustain a secure and safe maritime environment conducive to economic growth and prosperity through bilateral cooperation as well as engagement in multilateral fora. They explored avenues for cooperation towards enhanced maritime domain awareness, sustainable development of marine economy, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, Naval collaboration as well improving maritime connectivity with an increased engagement in shipping sectors," the release stated.

Reaffirming the commitment to deepen maritime ties, both sides expressed willingness to advance cooperation across all identified areas. They agreed to hold the next round of talks in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date, following progress on deliverables from this historic inaugural dialogue.

