India hands over second tranche of USD 2.5 million to support Palestinian refugees

Ramallah [Palestine], December 28 : India released the second tranche of USD 2.5 million to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Thursday.

With this, India also fulfilled its annual contribution of USD 5 million for 2023-24, the Indian Embassy in Palestine said in a statement.

The contribution was handed over by Chargee d'Affaires Mrs. Elizabeth Rodrigues.

This is aimed to support the Agency's core programmes and services, including education, healthcare, relief and social services provided to Palestinian refugees.

Notably, India has enhanced its annual contribution to the agency from USD 1.25 million in 2018 to USD 5 million.

India has also contributed close to USD 30 million over the last five years, for the welfare of Palestine people, according to MEA.

"As a mark of its solidarity with the Palestinian refugees, India enhanced its annual contribution to the agency from USD 1.25 million to USD 5 million in 2018 and has contributed close to USD 30 million over the last five years. I am happy to announce that we will continue our contribution at the level of USD 5 million for the next two years," MEA Secretary (ER) Dammu Ravi said in a statement at UNRWA in September.

"India, over the years, has also continued to remain a committed development partner of Palestine, supporting its nation-building efforts. We are actively engaged in extending technical and developmental assistance to improve the lives of the Palestinian people. Our developmental support to the people of Palestine will continue".

