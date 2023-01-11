"India has been very efficient in setting agenda" under its G20 presidency: Netherlands delegate

Alexandra Louiszoon, a G20 delegate from the Netherlands, said that India has been "very efficient" in setting the agenda under its G20 presidency. Delegates from various nations have been participating in the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) meeting, which is being held in Kolkata from January 9-11.

Speaking to ANI, Alexandra Louiszoon said, "I think India has been very efficient in setting the agenda and guiding us into the discussions. I think everything works well, I think it is very efficient and very well thought out and everything clicks together well."

Calling it a marvellous experience of two days, Alexandra Louiszoon said, "It has been most interesting and India is very generous to the delegates. The hospitality is overwhelming, the programme is very well designed. We have been taken care of." She further stated that she is due to visit India again for the meeting in Hyderabad."

Moreover, a G20 delegate from Indonesia lauded India's digital and financial sector and said that the country is very good. Andreas Hotmanri, a G20 delegate from Indonesia said that India can be a "good example" to the G20 Presidency. Andreas Hotmanri called digital infrastructure "very important" for Indonesia after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Andreas Hotmanri said, "We must focus on digital public infrastructure to promote financial inclusion. When it comes to investment in the digital sector and financial sector, India is very good."

Andalib Elias, G20 Delegate, Deputy High Commissioner Bangladesh, thanked India for inviting his country to the event as Bangladesh is not part of G20. He called it the right forum to exchange ideas regarding financial inclusion.

"Bangladesh has done a lot in the area of financial inclusion. We have ensured mobile banking facilities for people at the grassroot of Bangladesh. This is the right forum for us to exchange ideas, to learn best practices from each other.

"We understand here we are talking about digital inclusion, how we can use digital platforms for financial inclusion and this is one area where we can learn from each other. We are excited to be here," he added.

Manfred Auster, a G20 delegate from Germany on Tuesday said that they are looking forward to India's G20 presidency with high expectations. The German delegate said that India is the best place to take an important role in investment from the world.

Speaking to ANI, Manfred Auster said, "We are looking for India's G20 presidency with high expectations. 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' looks promising. Germany and India have a strategic partnership. India is the best place to take an important role in investment from the world," Manfred Auster said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor