"India has significant role to play this time": BRICS chairman hails PM Modi's initiatives

New Delhi [India], June 30 : Harvansh Chawla, Chairman of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted India's importance in the BRICS grouping, stating, "due to the aura and initiatives of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has a significant role to play in BRICS this time."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Brazil from July 5 to 8 to participate in the 17th BRICS Summit, which will be held in Rio de Janeiro from July 6 to 7.

Chawla emphasised that India will be the host country of the BRICS summit in 2026 and will chair the grouping for the following year. He said, "India is going to be the host country of the BRICS summit in 2026, and India will be the Chairman of BRICS for the next one year."

Chawla noted that India's chairmanship comes at a crucial time, given its neutral stand and substantive role in global trade. He added, "Keeping in mind the neutral stand and the substantive role that India has in trade today, we are there as the Chairman of BRICS at the right time, in the right atmosphere of the trade world as of now."

Highlighting the significance of the summit, he noted that, "this is going to be one of the most historic summits of BRICS so far, and not only because PM Modi is going to be there. But keeping in mind the tariff war that the United States has started all over the world, this summit becomes very significant as far as BRICS countries are concerned."

"So whatever the summit outcome will be, it will be very historic and very significant this time," he added.

PM Modi will embark on a five-nation visit from July 2, during which he will attend the BRICS Summit in Brazil and hold meetings with leaders of Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina and Namibia to strengthen bilateral ties.

