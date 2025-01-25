India-Indonesia discuss trade, defence, and education cooperation during President Prabowo's visit

New Delhi [India], January 25 : India and Indonesia held discussions on Saturday regarding ways to strengthen trade, defense manufacturing, and expand the presence of Indian educational institutions in Indonesia, according to Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs, during a special briefing.

Mazumdar highlighted the current trade ties between the two countries, which total approximately USD 30 billion, with Indonesia enjoying a trade surplus. Indonesian exports are valued at around USD 24 billion, while India's exports to Indonesia stand at only USD 6 billion. He underlined the significant potential for India to increase exports in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals and automobiles.

Regarding defense manufacturing, Mazumdar mentioned the possibility of Indonesia sourcing parts for their common defense platforms from India. He also suggested collaboration in shipbuilding, particularly for Indonesia's Coast Guard and navy vessels, given their extensive requirements. He added that an Indonesian delegation would visit India to explore potential defense cooperation.

On education, Mazumdar noted that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto expressed interest in Indian institutions of higher learning opening campuses in Indonesia. He also mentioned the ongoing success of the Indo-ASEAN PhD framework, with about a dozen Indonesian students currently pursuing PhDs in India. The Indonesian government has also been in talks with Indian hospital groups to set up tertiary and specialized hospitals, with the Prime Minister offering full support for this initiative.

Regarding the development of Sabang Port, Mazumdar clarified that while the Indonesian government is open to Indian private sector investment in infrastructure projects like Sabang, the port is intended to remain a civilian port and there are no plans to develop it into a military facility.

Mazumdar also reiterated Indonesia's important role as a strategic partner in India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision, calling President Prabowo's visit "timely" and "important," with discussions spanning a broad range of issues.

Additionally, during the 3rd India-Indonesia CEOs Forum, the co-chairs presented their joint report to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Prabowo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor