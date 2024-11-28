"India is a very important partner for us": Warwick Manufacturing Group Dean Clark

London [UK], November 28 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Warwick University in London on Wednesday, wherein he interacted with Professor Robin Clark, Dean of Warwick Manufacturing Group, who showed great confidence in the meeting with the Chief Minister.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav visited the Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG), at Warwick University in London, UK and interacted with Professor Robin Clark, Dean of WMG.

The visit to Warwick University was aimed at bringing best practices to Madhya Pradesh. The details were shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the Chief Minister.

https://x.com/CMMadhyaPradesh/status/1861754102457291050

Speaking to ANI, Professor Clark said that it was a pleasure for them to have him (CM Yadav) come to visit the University.

Professor Clark said, "India is a very important partner for us as a department and one that we are increasingly looking for opportunities to collaborate with India."

He noted that the pace of change at the moment in India is "fantastic" and remarked, "Though we have much to offer here, I think there's a lot we can learn from India as well".

The Dean expressed confidence in working with India, through various channels such as the government, the industry or whether it's academia in India".

CM Yadav is on a six-day visit to the United Kingdom and Germany, aiming to attract investments by engaging with industrialists, business leaders, and government representatives in both nations.

He is interacting with people from across sectors to maximise the benefits for Madhya Pradesh.

Previously, he had engaged in extensive round tables as well as one-to-one meetings with prominent UK industrialists as part of his ongoing visit to the UK, to foster direct dialogue and explore specific investment projects and various investment opportunities.

In addition to these meetings, members of the Indian Diaspora in the UK have praised CM Yadav's visit.

Rajesh Agarwal, former Deputy Mayor of London, spoke toearlier on CM Yadav's visit. He said, "It's a great delight to have Chief Minister Mohan visiting here in London. I would love to see more investment happening from London and from the UK into Madhya Pradesh and as such this trip is of immense importance because Madhya Pradesh is growing so rapidly and is full of opportunities".

His visit has resulted in productive deliberations with various stakeholders.

The visit underscores the Madhya Pradesh government's commitment to advancing industrial development and fostering meaningful collaborations beyond investments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor