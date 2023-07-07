India joins Champions Group of Global Crisis Response Group

New Delhi [India], July 7 : India has joined the Champions Group of the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG). The decision of India comes after the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs has been designated as Sherpa to the GCRG process. The Sherpas will meet today virtually and a meeting of the Champions is scheduled to be held on July 21, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

The Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG) was set up by the UNSG in March 2022. The GCRG was created to address urgent and critical global issues related to interlinked crises in food security, energy and finance and to coordinate a global response.

The MEA in the press release said, "The GCRG is overseen by the Champions Group comprising of HOS/ HOGs of Bangladesh, Barbados, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal."

The decision to join the Champions Group of the GCRG demonstrates India's increasing global leadership and commitment addressing contemporary global challenges. The MEA noted that India's participation will further boost the efforts of the United Nations in finding result-oriented solutions on developmental issues that impact the world, particularly developing countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor