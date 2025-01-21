India joins Eurodrone Programme as newest OCCAR Observer State

Berlin [Germany], January 21 : The Government of India has officially become the newest Observer State in the OCCAR-managed MALE RPAS (Eurodrone) programme, led by Airbus Defence and Space as the industrial prime, an official statement noted.

The Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR), based in Bonn, Germany and overseeing several European defence programmes, has granted the Government of India, the Observer Status in the Programme following a formal request received in August 2024, the statement noted.

As per the statement, OCCAR-EA Director Joachim Sucker delivered the Letter of Approval signed by the former OCCAR Board of Supervisors (BoS) Chairman, Lt Gen Frederic Goetynck, to the Ambassador of India to Germany, Ajit Gupte at the Indian Embassy in Berlin.

This move is taken by OCCAR as a first step that shows India's willingness to explore opportunities to potentially collaborate on subjects of common interest between the country and Europe. India's interest follows the Government of Japan, which was recognised as the first official OCCAR Observer State in the MALE RPAS (Eurodrone) Programme in November 2023.

As the Eurodrone development progresses steadily, interest in the Programme continues to grow in Europe and around the world. Following the Government of Japan becoming an OCCAR Observer State in the MALE RPAS (Eurodrone) Programme in November 2023, the Government of India officially requested on August 27, 2024, to also be granted Observer Status in the OCCAR-managed MALE RPAS (Eurodrone) Programme.

The Chairmanship of the BoS was officially handed over officially on a yearly rotational basis, amongst the six OCCAR Member States, from Belgium to Spain in December 2024.

Joachim Sucker expressed the BoS's appreciation and positive support for the Government of Japan's interest in OCCAR and highlighted that the BoS has taken note of India's willingness to explore opportunities to develop subjects of common interest and its recognition of the importance of cooperation between India and Europe.

The OCCAR-EA Director congratulated the Government of India on committing to commence this special relationship and expressed his hope that this first step will lead to a long, fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation, the statement observed.

The Eurodrone is an unmanned system, designed to carry-out long endurance Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions developed by Airbus Defence & Space GmbH (prime contractor), Leonardo Spa, Dassault Aviation and Airbus Defence & Space SAU for Germany, France, Italy and Spain as well as other interested nations.

