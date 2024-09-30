India, Kuwait discuss ways to advance bilateral trade and investment cooperation

Kuwait City [Kuwait], September 30 : India's Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, held a meeting with Kuwait's Minister of Commerce Industry, Khalifa Abdullah Dhahi Al-Ajeel Al Askar, on Monday. The two sides discussed avenues to advance bilateral trade and investment cooperation through collaborative efforts.

Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait stated, "Amb @Adarshswaika1 met with H.E. Khalifa Abdullah Dhahi Al-Ajeel Al Askar, Minister of Commerce Industry of Kuwait. Discussions focused on avenues to advance bilateral trade & investment cooperation through collaborative efforts."

Indian envoy Adarsh Swaika also met Kuwait's Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Bandar Salem Abdullah Al-Muzayan. The two officials discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation between India and Kuwait.

"Amb @AdarshSwaika1 called on Lt Gen Pilot Bandar Salem Abdullah Al Muzain, Chief of General Staff of Kuwait. They discussed various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation between India and Kuwait, including forthcoming visit of 3 Indian naval ships to #Kuwait," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait posted on X.

On September 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Kuwait's Crown Prince, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah Al-Sabah, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

During the meeting, the two leaders expressed commitment to deepen and diversify bilateral trade for the mutual benefit of two nations. It was the first meeting between PM Modi and the Crown Prince of Kuwait.

In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "Prime Minister conveyed that India attaches utmost importance to its bilateral relations with Kuwait. Both leaders recalled the strong historical ties and people-to-people linkages between the two countries. They noted with satisfaction that the two countries were supporting each other with energy and food security requirements."

"They expressed their firm commitment to deepen and diversify bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of both countries. Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in Kuwait, which is the largest diaspora group in the country," it added.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and discussed strengthening India-Kuwait bilateral relations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Good to meet again Kuwaiti FM Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. Recalled our productive meeting recently in Kuwait."

"Discussed taking forward India-Kuwait bilateral ties through an early meeting of our Joint Commission," he added.

Notably, India and Kuwait enjoy traditionally friendly relations, which are rooted in history and have stood the test of time, according to MEA. India has been a natural trading partner of Kuwait and until 1961, the Indian rupee was a legal tender in Kuwait. The year 2021-22 marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor