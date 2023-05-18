India launches 'Operation Karuna' to provide assistance to Mocha-hit Myanmar

New Delhi [India], May 18 : India launched "Operation Karuna" to provide humanitarian assistance for people in Myanmar, which is affected by Cyclone Mocha, and three ships carrying relief material reached Yangon on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "India extends a hand of friendship to the people of Myanmar affected by #CycloneMocha. #OperationKaruna underway. Three Indian Navy ships carrying relief material reached Yangon today."

"A fourth ship will be reaching tomorrow. The ships are carrying emergency food items, tents, essential medicines, water pumps, portable generators, clothes, sanitary and hygiene items, etc. India continues to be the first responder in the region," Jaishankar added.

Meanwhile, Indian Naval Ships Shivalik, Kamorta and Savitri were the first Naval ships to arrive at Yangon with relief material.

Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring Security and Growth for All in the Region and being the first responders in providing support to our neighbours during such calamities.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka Tribune reported that the death toll in cyclone-hit Myanmar rose to 81.

At least 46 people died in the Rakhine state villages of Bu Ma and nearby Khaung Doke Kar, inhabited by the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority.

Thirteen people were killed when a monastery collapsed in a village in Rathedaung township north of Rakhine's capital Sittwe, and a woman died when a building collapsed in a neighbouring village, according to Myanmar state broadcaster MRTV.

"There will be more deaths, as more than a hundred people are missing," said Karlo, the head of Bu Ma village near Sittwe.

Nearby, Aa Bul Hu Son, 66, said prayers at the grave of his daughter, whose body was recovered on Tuesday morning.

Mocha made landfall on Sunday with winds of up to 195 kilometres (120 miles) per hour, downing power pylons and smashing wooden fishing boats to splinters, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Nine people died in Dapaing camp for displaced Rohingya near Sittwe, said its leader adding the camp was cut off and lacked supplies.

"People cannot come to our camp because bridges are broken... we need help," he said.

