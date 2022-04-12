India-Mongolia come up as closes partners amid Russia-Ukraine war

At a time when the Russia-Ukraine war is changing the dynamics of relations among countries, the India-Mongolia ties have been emerging as close partners in the world in terms of energy supply chains.

India and Mongolia have consistently pushed the boundaries of their collaboration in the recent past and a fractured, energy-uncertain world is likely to strengthen this partnership.

With the war in Ukraine, and the disruption of global supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic, new concerns, and opportunities are emerging.

In 2022, by the end of the year, an India-built oil refinery at the cost of more than USD 1 billion and with a capacity of 1.5 million metric tonnes would be opened near Sainshand in southern Dornogovi province of the central Asian country with the help of India's public sector Engineers India Limited.

This refinery will take care of 75 per cent of Mongolia's oil refining needs for which it would no longer have to turn to other countries. India is also building extensive rail and power infrastructure in Mongolia to help transport the countries mineral and energy wealth.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, both India and Mongolia share warm and cordial bilateral relations. Mongolia regards India as its "third" and a "spiritual neighbour". The bilateral relationship was upgraded to a Strategic Partnership in 2015 during the historic visit of Prime Minister which has proven to be a watershed event in India's bilateral relations with Mongolia.

Since then, bilateral cooperation with Mongolia has expanded and has seen significant growth. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the countries have maintained regular high-level interactions and engagements throughout the year, further strengthening the strategic partnership.

Ministry of External Affairs said that several development projects in Mongolia, which are being built in partnership with India, witnessed significant progress despite challenges posed bythe pandemic.

Both countries supported each other in the fight against the COVID. Overall, India-Mongolia bilateral relations witnessed positive momentum throughout the year.

2021 marked the 66th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Mongolia, during which both sides maintained frequent exchanges and resumed physical interactions at high-level.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh on October 12 last year on the margins of the 6th CICA Foreign Ministers meeting in Kazakhstan.

Both Foreign Ministers briefly met again on November 3 last year on the sidelines of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow.

India has been partnering with Mongolia on several developmental projects in Mongolia. The work on construction of Oil Refinery Project (ORP) in Dornogobi Province of Mongolia commenced in January 2021. The ORP project of USD 1.236 billion, funded by EXIM Bank, is the largest Line of Credit (LoC) project undertaken by India outside of its immediate neighbourhood.

The construction of another LoC project funded by India in Mongolia - the Atal Bihari Centre of Excellence in IT, CT and Outsourcing, started on 12 August 2021. An upgraded Control and Command Centre (C&CC), installed with two servers provided by Border Security Force of India, was launched at GABP Headquarters, Mongolia on 23 September 2021.

Both countries supported each other in fighting the global challenge of COVID pandemic. India was the first country to send COVID vaccines to Mongolia through gifting of 150,000 doses of Made in India Covishield Vaccines on 22 February 2021.

India facilitated the export of over 200,000 vials of Remdesivir to Mongolia under a grant of a special export permit. The Government of Mongolia donated an amount of USD 1 million to Red Cross India during the second wave of the pandemic in India on 17 May 2021.

In November 2021, both countries agreed to mutually recognize vaccine certificates in order to ease travel between the two countries.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor