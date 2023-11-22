India, New Zealand exchange views on strengthing defence ties, discussion on Indo-Pacific

New Delhi [India], November 22 : New Zealand's Vice Chief of Defence Force, Air Vice-Marshal Tony Davies, called on Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East), Saurabh Kumar and discussed "further strengthening" of defence ties with India.

The talks between the two also focused on several regional issues, including the Indo-Pacific.

"New Zealand's Vice Chief of Defence Force, Air Vice-Marshal Tony Davies @NZDefenceForce called on Secy (East) @AmbSaurabhKumar in New Delhi today. Discussions focused on further strengthening - bilateral relations including in area of defence. Both sides exchanged views on regional issues including the Indo-Pacific," posted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on X.

India and New Zealand have cordial and friendly relations rooted in the linkages of Commonwealth, parliamentary democracy and the English language.

Leadership of both the countries have shown significant interest in raising all aspects of the relationship to the next level.

This is reflected in a series of high-level bilateral visits and meetings. Former PM Jacinda Ardern and PM Narendra Modi had a bilateral meeting in New York on the side lines of UNGA on 25 September 2019, during which they discussed steps to intensify political, economic, defence, security and people to people relations, according to MEA.

Both countries became independent in the same year and diplomatic representation of India was established in 1950 with the opening of a Trade Commission, which was later upgraded to High Commission. Tourism and sporting links, particularly in cricket, hockey and mountaineering, have also played a significant role in fostering goodwill between the two countries.

India is the second largest source of international students in NZ pursuing higher education in various disciplines such as information technology, hospitality, science, engineering and architecture, according to MEA.

