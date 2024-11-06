India, Nigeria NSAs discuss threats posed by terrorism and international crime

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser of Nigeria, visited New Delhi for the Second Strategic and Counter-Terrorism Dialogue between India and Nigeria from November 4 to 5, 2024 at the invitation of the National Security Adviser Ajit K Doval KC.

This dialogue marks a significant step in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations as they confront pressing threats posed by terrorism and international crime, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

During the discussions, the National Security Advisors engaged in comprehensive talks centered on the challenges of terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation, particularly those proliferating through cyberspace, as well as issues related to arms and drug smuggling.

The two sides identified specific areas of cooperation to enhance their collaborative efforts against all forms of terrorism, reaffirming their belief that "there can be no justification for terrorism in any form or manifestation."

They agreed to strengthen bilateral capacity building and enhance cooperation on international platforms, reflecting a united front against security threats.

India and Nigeria enjoy warm, friendly, and deep-rooted bilateral relations, both as large developing democracies. With a population of 1.3 billion in India and over 190 million in Nigeria, the two countries share multi-religious, multi-ethnic, and multi-lingual societies, positioning them as natural partners.

The historical struggles against colonialism and apartheid have laid a robust foundation for their engagement, which is evident in their roles in South-South Cooperation. Over the past six decades, India has maintained strong political contacts with Nigeria, raising their relationship status to a "Strategic Partnership" during Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's visit to Nigeria in October 2007.

This evolving partnership underscores their commitment to articulating the voice of the developing world within multilateral organisations, including the United Nations, G77, and NAM, as they work together towards a common goal of security and prosperity.

