India re-elected to ICAO Council with stronger mandate

New Delhi [India], September 30 : India has been re-elected to Part II of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) for the 2025-2028 term and has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening international aviation safety, security and sustainability.

The election was held on September 27 during the 42nd ICAO Assembly Session in Montreal. ICAO, a specialised United Nations agency which helps 193 member countries cooperate in civil aviation and manage shared airspace for mutual benefit.

Part II of the ICAO Council includes States that make significant contributions to international civil air navigation facilities. This year, India received more votes compared to the 2022 elections, reflecting stronger confidence in its leadership role, according to a press release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Ahead of the polls, Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu hosted a reception for Ambassadors and High Commissioners in New Delhi on September 2 to seek support for India's candidature.

The Ministry of External Affairs also worked with member States to strengthen the campaign, while the Indian Representative at ICAO canvassed support in Montreal.

During his Montreal visit, Naidu held bilateral meetings with other States and engaged with global aviation stakeholders.

During the discussions, Naidu had highlighted the rapid expansion and exponential growth of India's aviation sector.

He expressed his appreciation for ICAO's continued support and cooperation in strengthening India's position in global civil aviation.

"I highlighted Indian aviation's exponential growth and conveyed profound appreciation to ICAO for its constant support and cooperation. Also, discussed future prospects for India's leadership in global aviation and in the ICAO Council and amongst all countries with whom India can share its technical and skilling expertise," the post added on X.

India has been a founding member of ICAO since 1944 and has maintained an uninterrupted presence on the Council for 81 years. It continues to play a role in shaping policy, regulatory frameworks and international aviation standards.

For the 2025-2028 term, India has pledged to work towards stronger aviation safety, security, and sustainability, while also promoting equitable air connectivity, advancing technology and innovation, and supporting ICAO's "No Country Left Behind" initiative.

