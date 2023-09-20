India reached moon, hosted G20 Summit, we are begging for funds, laments former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 20 : Addressing a meeting of his party, PML(N), former Pakistan Prime Minister said that India reached the moon and successfully hosted the G20 Summit while Pakistan was begging other countries for money to stay afloat.

Addressing the party meeting in Lahore virtually, prior to his return to Pakistan, Sharif said, "Today, Pakistan's Prime Minister is going from one country to another to beg for funds while India is setting foot on the moon and hosting world leaders at the G20 summit. Why couldn't Pakistan achieve similar feats? Who is responsible for our shambolic state?"

The former PM added that the poor were struggling for food in Pakistan. "What have we done to our country?" he questioned.

Criticising the ongoing state of Pakistan's economy, Sharif said, "Those who did this to our country are the biggest criminals."

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo claimed further that India had followed economic reforms initiated by his government in 1990.

"When Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister of India, it had only a billion dollars in their treasury. Now, their foreign exchange reserves have risen to USD 600 billion," Sharif said.

He added that Pakistan was having to beg other countries for even one billion dollars.

"We are begging for even one billion dollars. What have we come to? Where do we stand in India's eyes? We are asking for money from China and the Gulf," Sharif noted.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif said that his brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are set to arrive in Pakistan on October 21, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Pakistan is reeling from one of its worst economic and political crises that have impacted the masses. As the nation grapples with a severe economic crisis and soaring inflation, this financial safety net of the people of Pakistan appears to be eroding, Dawn reported.

Recently, as Pakistan continues to face economic challenges, the International Monetary Fund made it tougher for the country to ride its fiscal challenges, as it rejected a proposal for any tariff adjustment or provision of additional subsidy, Geo News reported.

Earlier, in July, amid the sweeping economic crisis in the country, Pakistan increased the electricity base rate by Pakistani Rupees (PKR) by 7.5 per unit, resulting in massive disquiet and provoking widespread protests.

Pakistan's Ministry of Finance has warned of challenges originating from uncertain external and domestic economic environments, including higher inflation and external debt repayments, due to lesser foreign exchange inflows, according to Geo News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor