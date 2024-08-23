"India ready to play active role in effort for peace," says PM Modi in his meeting with Zelenskyy

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi drove home a strong message of peace and said that dialogue was the only solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking to Ukraine President Vlodimir Zelenskyy at the Mariinyskysi Palace the Prime Minister said that India had always been on the side of peace. "India was never neutral, we have always been on the side of peace," PM Modi told Zelenskyy in their bilateral meeting.

The PM further said that India was ready to play an active role in the path to peace and progress.

"People from other countries also know that India has actively planned peace efforts and you also know that our approach has been people-centric. I want to assure you and the entire world that this is India's commitment and we believe that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is of utmost importance to us and we support it. Some time back, when I met President Putin in support of this, I had told him that this was not the time for war. Recently, when I went to Russia for a meeting, I said there too in clear words that the solution to any problem is never found on the battlefield. The solution comes only through talks, dialogue, and diplomacy and we should move ahead in that direction without wasting time. Both sides should sit together and find ways to come out of this crisis... Today I would like to discuss with you specifically the path to peace and progress. I want to assure you that India is ready to play an active role in every effort for peace. If I can personally contribute to this, I would like to do so. As a friend, I can assure you," PM Modi said to President Zelenskyy.

PM Modi who was warmly received at the Palace on Friday afternoon also thanked the Ukrainian President for the welcome he had received.

"I thank you (President Zelenskyy) for your warm welcome to me and my delegation...Today is a very historic day for India and Ukraine relations...A PM of India has come to Ukraine for the first time which is in itself a historic event...Tomorrow is your national day and we congratulate you for this...We pray for peace in Ukraine)," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also thanked Zelenskyy for the role of the Ukrainian government in enabling Indian students to return home during the peak of the conflict.

"When there were initial days of war you helped in the evacuation of Indian nationals and students. I express my gratitude to you for your help during this time of crisis...The world knows very well that during the war we played two roles...The first role was the humanitarian approach...I assure you that whatever the need may be from a humanitarian point of view, India will always stand with you and will be two steps ahead," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also extended an invitation to President Zelenskyy to visit India. EAM Dr S Jaishankar confirmed the development saying, "PM Modi has invited Ukraine President Zelenskyy to visit India...We expect that as per his convenience, President Zelenskyy will visit India."

PM Modi who became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Ukraine dubbed his visit a historic one. "My visit to Ukraine was historic. I came to this great nation with the aim of deepening India-Ukraine friendship. I had productive talks with President Zelenskyy. India firmly believes that peace must always prevail. I thank the Government and people of Ukraine for their hospitality," the PM said in a post on X.

Ukrainian President thanked PM Modi for his visit and his commitment to peace. "India supports Ukraine's national sovereignty and territorial integrity. And this is critical because everyone in the world must equally respect the UN Charter," the Ukrainian President said.

PM Modi leaves for India later on Friday night concluding a highly successful two nation visit.

