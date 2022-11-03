India-Russia are best friends, important to exchange cultures: Russian tribal delegation

Russian delegation participated in the Tribal Dance Festival in Chattisgarh and called India and Russia as best friends, adding that cultural exchange between countries is very significant.

Russian delegation administrator Sophia Polyakova told ANI, "We (India- Russia) are best friends. We have a good relationship and hope to go on further. The arrangement has been good here and whatever we wanted we got immediately. There are many different countries with different cultures. It is important to exchange culture for artists."

Polyakova also communicated gratitude for the warm welcome they received in India.

Talking about the delegation and performance of the Russian troops she said, "We are representing Russian folk and dance group. It started 33 years back. we have traveled to 70 countries. In India we have traveled 5 times before but first time participating in the National Tribal festival. I think Russian tribal dance is colorful and bright. It reflects emotions through artistic expression. It tells about Russian culture and its people."

She was accompanied by the director of the group Evgenii Timokhin who spoke about Bollywood movies and said, "There are many dances in Bollywood movies and it tells about the culture and when we see emotional movies then it makes us cry."

The Russian folk dances imitate the movements of animals and birds and reflect the hard work of the peasants such as sowing, reaping, and weaving. These dances keep traces of peasants' everyday life and religious beliefs.

Mongolian delegation also performed Joroon Joroo and Biyelgee dance at the National Tribal festival.

Trishamboi who represented the Mongolian dance group expressed his experience and said performing in India is very special.

"First time we are performing in India. It is very nice and very special. We are happy with the performance. Indian people are very kind," he said.

The Mongolian team presented a fusion performance to showcase their unique forms of dance that embodies and originates from the nomadic way of life and are performed while half sitting or cross-legged.

Artists from 28 states and 7 union territories of the country including 10 countries Mozambique, Togo, Egypt, Mongolia, Indonesia, Russia, New Zealand, Serbia, Rwanda, and Maldives performed their tribal dance. Around 1500 domestic and foreign artists are participating in this event.

