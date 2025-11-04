India sends rabies aid to Timor-Leste as Island nation battles outbreak

New Delhi [India], November 4 : India has sent 10,000 doses of rabies vaccine and 2,000 vials of rabies immunoglobulin to Timor-Leste to help the island nation tackle a rabies outbreak, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

India also reaffirmed its role as a trusted and reliable health partner to the Global South.

In an X post, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India has dispatched an urgent consignment of 10,000 doses of rabies vaccine and 2,000 vials of rabies immunoglobulin to Timor Leste, to assist in combating an outbreak. India remains committed to being a trusted health partner & reliable #FirstResponder to the Global South."

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Timor-Leste reported its first human rabies case in March 2024. Following that, the WHO provided the country's Ministry of Health with 6,000 doses of rabies vaccine and 2,000 doses of immunoglobulin. An additional 10,000 doses of WHO-procured vaccine and 1,000 doses of RIG were delivered to Dili on August 31 to strengthen the national response further.

The Timor-Leste government has set up a National Task Force that meets daily to coordinate measures across sectors, combining efforts in human and animal health along with public awareness to eliminate rabies.

In collaboration with partners, including the Governments of India and Indonesia, WHO has facilitated the supply of another 12,000 vaccine doses and 2,000 doses of RIG, marking a collective regional effort against the outbreak.

India shares long-standing diplomatic ties with Timor-Leste, having been one of the first countries to establish formal relations after its independence. A high-level Indian delegation led by then Minister of State for External Affairs Omar Abdullah attended Timor-Leste's Independence Day celebrations in May 2002, followed by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding establishing diplomatic relations in January 2003, as per MEA.

The assistance comes as Timor-Leste marks a significant diplomatic milestone. On October 26, the country was formally admitted as the 11th member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during the 47th ASEAN Summit, held in Kuala Lumpur, the group's first expansion in 26 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Timor-Leste's inclusion in ASEAN during his virtual address at the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit. Calling ASEAN the "main pillar of India's Act East Policy," Modi said India and ASEAN together represent "one-fourth of the global population" and share "deep historic relations and shared values."

"I welcome Timor-Leste as the newest member of ASEAN," PM Modi said, also extending condolences on the passing of Thailand's Queen Mother, Queen Sirikit.

