India, Sweden hold Foreign Office Consultations, discuss bilateral ties

Stockholm [Sweden}, May 3 : India and Sweden held the 7th Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) on Friday in Stockholm and discussed bilateral relations as well as global issues of mutual interest.

The session was held in Sweden's capital wherein, the Indian side was led by Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs and the Sweden side was led by State Secretary for Foreign Affairs (Sweden), Jan Knutsson.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal shared a post on X, stating, "7th India-Sweden FOC held in Stockholm today. Co-chaired by Secy (West) @AmbKapoor and Secretary of State @SweMFA , Jan Knutsson. They reviewed the entire range of bilateral cooperation and also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest."

India and Sweden have longstanding close relations based on common values; strong business, investment and R&D linkages; and similar approaches to meet global challenges of peace and security and development.

The year 2023 marked 75 years of diplomatic relations, which were established in 1948 and have steadily strengthened over the decades.

During 2023 (Jan-October) there have been four Ministerial visits from Sweden (Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Infrastructure and Finance). EAM visited Sweden in May 2023. There have been around 13 ministerial interactions from November 2022-October 2023.

