India, Tanzania ties growing in terms of trade, investment ": Tanzanian President

New Delhi [India], October 9 : Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday said that India and Tanzania are growing in terms of trade and investment "The numbers are satisfying," further noting that India is the third largest trading partner in Tanzania.

While addressing the media after the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Tanzania, she said, "On trade and investment, the numbers are satisfying. We are growing. In investment Indian investors in Tanzania, the number is growing. The value of the projects is growing as well. On trade volumes, the numbers are growing. As we're speaking up to 2022, our figures were USD 3.1 billion. So this makes India the third largest trading partner in Tanzania and the fifth largest investor in our country."

She further added that through this visit, both countries have managed to open more avenues of cooperation for economic development as well as political development.

"To us, Tanzania India is like an extended family member which is just a cost away. There's a story that before Gandhi's return to India he made a stop to Zanzibar on his way to South Africa. This and many more other tells signifies the historical brotherly ties and brotherly ties and friendship that span a century," she said.

Tanzanian President further lauded PM Modi for successfully hosting the G20 Summit.

"My visit is occurring just a few weeks after the G 20 summit...I wish to commend honourable Modi and the government of the Republic of India for the successful hosting of the G 20 summit," she said.

This visit is to reaffirm the commitment by Tanzania to enhance and deepen the historic friendship and bilateral cooperation that has existed over decades.

"It is also an opportunity for us to express our sense of gratitude for the invaluable support rendered by the government and the people of India to our socio-economic endeavours. Over decades we have been working together in the development of various sectors, as they have been mentioned by His Excellency," Hassan said.

The Tanzanian president also expressed gratitude for the opening of the IIT Madras campus in Tanzania.

"The decision by the Indian Institute of Technologies to establish the first-ever overseas campus in our country is an honour and a privilege to us," she said.

We have been working in the supply of clean and safe water as well as defence and security. Also, issues of our concern have been adequately worked out.

She further noted that Tanzania will be fully participating in the India-Africa Summit.

"We are aware of the coming India-Africa Summit and Tanzania has pledged that we'll be participating fully in this summit and we are ready to play the role that will be required to play to make the summit successful," she added.

Concluding her statement, Hassan stressed that Tanzania wishes to retreat further the commitment to closely work with India, "innovating our bilateral cooperation to a strategic partnership that will advance our development agenda to greater hates."

Tanzanian President who is in India at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu was received by the Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi at the Delhi airport on Sunday.

President Hassan was earlier today accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan and participated in the wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat.

Earlier in the day, Samia Suluhu Hassan appreciated the excellent existing relationship between the two countries, noting that her visit would open new avenues for the political and economic development of India and Tanzania.

