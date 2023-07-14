India to open  new consulate in Marseille in France

Paris (France), July 14 : India has decided to open a new consulate in Marseille in France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Addressing the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris, PM Modi also said that Saint Thiruvalluvar's statue will be installed in France.

He said a statue of the great Thiruvalluvar in France is an honour for India.

The Prime Minister also noted that French football player Kylian Mbappe is a "superhit" among the youth in India and added that the player “is probably known to more people in India than in France”.

“The Indian government has decided to open a new consulate in Marseille with the help of the French government,” he said.

The Prime Minister also referred to India’s G20 presidency and said more than 200 meetings are being held across the country.

"Today, the world is moving towards a new world order. The capabilities and role of India are changing fast. At this time, India is the President of the G20 group. It's the first time in a country's presidency that more than 200 meetings are being held across the country," he said.

He reciprocated the greetings of the people gathered at the venue.

"Today's scene, this scene is wonderful in itself. This welcome is full of joy. Away from the country, when I hear the call of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, it feels as if I have come home. Wherever we Indians go, we definitely create a mini India," he said.

He called his visit to France "special" as France is celebrating its National Day and congratulated the people on the occasion.

"Today I got to know that there are many people who have come to the event after travelling for 10-11 hours. People can listen to the speech even on the phone. However, it is a privilege for me that people came from far away to attend the event," he said.

"I've visited France many times. However, it's a special occasion to come to France this time. Tomorrow is a national day in France. I congratulate the people of France on this day, and I thank people for inviting me on this occasion," he added.

PM Modi said he is attending the National Day Parade of France with French President Emmanuel Macron and called it a reflection of the "unbreakable friendship between India and France."

"Today French PM received me at the airport and tomorrow I will attend the National Day parade with my friend Emmanuel Macron. This reflects the unbreakable friendship between India and France," PM Modi said.

PM Modi, who arrived in France on Thursday, held delegation-level talks with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in Paris. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

