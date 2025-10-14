India to send holy relics of Arhant Sariputta, Arhant Mahamogallana to Mongolia by 2026: MEA

New Delhi [India], October 14 : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday stated that India will be sending the sacred relics of Arhant Sariputta and Arhant Mahamogallana to Mongolia in 2026 as a gesture of spiritual goodwill aimed at deepening spiritual and civilisational bonds between the two nations, following the historic exposition of the Kapilavastu relics in 2022.

During a special briefing on the ongoing State visit of the President of Mongolia, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, to India, Secretary (East) in the MEA P Kumaran shared the announcement, further stating that several other initiatives were announced to bolster India-Mongolia relations, including the deputation of a Sanskrit teacher to the Kandhan Monastery for one year to support monastic Sanskrit education and the launch of an ICCR-supported youth orientation programme under which eight Mongolian students and faculty will visit India.

Kumaran also announced an increase of 70 ITEC (Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation) training slots for Mongolian nationals.

"As a goodwill gesture towards the spiritual fulfilment of our Mongolian brothers and sisters, India will send the holy relics of Arhant Sariputta and Arhant Mahamogallana to Mongolia in 2026, following the historic exposition of Kapilavastu relics in 2022. Other key announcements include the deputation of a Sanskrit teacher to Kandhan Monastery for one year to enhance monastic Sanskrit capacity, the launch of an ICCR youth orientation trip under which eight Mongolian students and accompanying faculty will visit India, and the provision of an additional 70 ITEC slots for Mongolian nationals," he stated.

According to the Maha Bodhi Society of India, Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Moggallana were the two principal disciples of Lord Buddha. Revered for their wisdom and spiritual accomplishments, they hold a prominent place in the history of Buddhism. Over the centuries, Buddhist texts have preserved detailed accounts of their lives, character, and significant contributions to the Buddha's teachings.

The announcement came as part of a series of initiatives unveiled during President Ukhnaa's visit, which marks the 70th anniversary of India-Mongolia diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership.

During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ukhnaa jointly released commemorative postal stamps celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties. The leaders also oversaw the signing of 10 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), including one between the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council and Mongolia's Arkhangai Province to boost cultural exchanges.

Mongolia also reiterated its support for India's permanent membership in the UN Security Council and its candidature for a non-permanent seat in 2028-29. Additionally, Mongolia signed the framework agreement of the International Big Cat Alliance, reflecting a shared commitment to the conservation of big cats.

In a significant step forward in defence cooperation, India announced the appointment of a resident Defence Attache in Ulaanbaatar, addressing a long-standing request from Mongolia.

Further enhancing bilateral connectivity and exchange, India confirmed that all e-visas for Mongolian nationals will now be issued free of charge (gratis), aimed at boosting travel and people-to-people ties.

"Mongolia reiterated its support for India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council and also for India's candidature as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2028-29. Mongolia also signed the framework agreement of the International Big Cat Alliance, reflecting our shared commitment to conservation. The announcement of the appointment of a resident defence attache in Ulaanbaatar fulfils a long-standing Mongolian request and underscores the growing defence partnership. India also announced that all e-visas to Mongolian nationals would be issued on a gratis basis," the MEA Secretary added.

Secretary Kumaran emphasised that the visit by the Mongolian President highlights the deep-rooted civilisational connections, shared Buddhist heritage, and mutual commitment to democratic values that define the India-Mongolia strategic partnership.

"This is his (President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa) first visit to India in his capacity as President of Mongolia, and it takes place at a particularly meaningful moment as India and Mongolia commemorate 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. We also mark 10 years of our strategic partnership this year. The President is accompanied by a large delegation... His visit reflects the depth of the political relationship and the importance that both sides attach to this strategic partnership anchored in ancient civilizational ties, shared Buddhist heritage, and democratic values," he stated.

