India top priority partner: British High Commissioner as India-UK concludes joint maritime exercises

New Delhi [India], October 16 : British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron on Thursday said that India remains a "top priority partner" for the United Kingdom, describing the visit of the UK's Carrier Strike Group (CSG25) to India as a reflection of the growing strategic and defence partnership between the two countries, as per British High Commisson.

"India, as the world's largest democracy and an emerging economic superpower with one of the fastest growing economies in the world, is a top priority partner for the UK," Cameron said. "The visit of the UK's Carrier Strike Group to India was a testament to the strength of the relationship between our two countries, which has been revitalised by our two Prime Ministers in recent months."

She added that both nations are now focused on a shared future through their Vision 2035 roadmap, which aims to deepen cooperation in growth, prosperity, and security amid rapid global changes. "Together the UK and India are now focused on the future with our shared vision for 2035, delivering growth, prosperity and security in a time of rapid global change," she said.

The remarks came as the UK's Carrier Strike Group, led by aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, completed joint maritime and air exercises with the Indian Armed Forces in the Indian Ocean. The exercise, called Konkan, which takes its name from the stretch of coastline on India's western seaboard, saw the UK fleet train alongside India's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, enhancing interoperability and regional security.

The Strike Group, led by flagship aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, left Goa and Mumbai after a week-long visit promoting UK industry and strengthening ties between London and Delhi, to conclude Exercise Konkan, the regular test of the Commonwealth nations' navies, as per the Royal Navy.

The visit formed part of the UK's ongoing eight-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific under Operation Highmast, showcasing its expanded military engagement in the region.

UK Defence Minister Lord Vernon Coaker said the joint exercise demonstrated the strength of the UK's defence partnership with India. "It has been incredible to see the strength and reach of the UK Armed Forces as the Carrier Strike Group continued its deployment in South Asia this week," he said.

"Alongside our leadership on global security, we have showcased leading-edge defence innovation which strengthens our trading relationship with India and secures British jobs. This strategic partnership helps keep us secure at home and strong abroad, while the trade links promise a valuable boost to the UK economy, demonstrating once again that defence is an engine for growth."

The visit follows two new defence agreements worth over £600 million between the two countries. A £350 million deal will deliver UK-manufactured Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) to the Indian Army, while a £250 million agreement will advance cooperation on electric-powered naval engines.

The deals are expected to enhance interoperability between the Indian and UK armed forces, paving the way for deeper collaboration in complex weapons manufacturing.

