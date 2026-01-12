India transformed under PM Modi, says Ram Madhav

Washington, Jan 12 India has undergone a profound political, economic and cultural transformation over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav said, asserting that it is “the proudest moment” to be an Indian today.

Addressing an OFBJP gathering here, Madhav said India had emerged stronger, more unified and more confident over the last 10–12 years. “There cannot be a better time to be an Indian than today,” he said.

He pointed to economic growth as a key marker of change. “India has not only bounced back, but today is able to register something like 7.5 per cent GDP growth on an annual basis,” he said, contrasting this with slower recoveries elsewhere.

Madhav said cultural revival has become mainstream. “Initially it was seen as a BJP project, but today it has been mainstreamed,” he said, referring to what he called a renewed sense of national identity.

On the Ram temple, he said its construction reflected broad public participation. “The RSS organisation alone reached out to 150 million people,” he said, adding that contributions came from across political and religious lines.

Madhav also cited the abrogation of Article 370 as a defining moment. “Nothing of that sort happened,” he said, rejecting earlier predictions of violence, and noting that no major party now calls for its restoration.

He said nationalism in India today was “nationalism in the positive sense,” rooted in unity and stability.

Politically, Madhav said the Modi government enjoys sustained public trust. “The longer he’s in power, the more popular he becomes,” he said, calling it a break from conventional political wisdom.

He cited recent electoral victories as evidence. “People were happy about the leadership, happy about the governance,” he said.

Madhav dismissed speculation about leadership succession. “Why should I think about what after him,” he said, referring to PM Modi, adding that no such debate is currently underway in India.

He acknowledged challenges in the neighbourhood but said India’s leadership has been careful not to act impulsively. “Assertiveness has to be responsible. It cannot be aggressive,” he said.

Madhav said India’s global standing has improved because of principled independence. “We said nothing doing. We go by what is our understanding of the situation,” he said, referring to India’s positions on major global conflicts.

In his remarks, he noted that India’s rise under OM Modi has reshaped its domestic politics and global profile. PM Modi remains one of the most electorally dominant leaders in India’s post-independence history.

