India turns spotlight on litany of Pak atrocities on children at UNGA

New York, Oct 13 In a powerful address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Nishikant Dubey, a prominent Indian Parliamentarian from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), launched a scathing critique of Pakistan’s human rights violations, particularly its failure to protect children in conflict zones.

Representing India’s parliamentary delegation, Dubey accused Pakistan of being “one of the most serious violators” of the UN’s Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC) agenda, citing the UN Secretary-General’s 2025 report, which details grave abuses against children within Pakistan’s borders.

Dubey highlighted a litany of atrocities, including attacks on children, the destruction of girls’ schools, and cross-border shelling along the Afghanistan frontier that has left children dead or maimed.

“We strongly condemn Pakistan’s effort to distract the world from its own record of child rights abuses and on-going cross-border terrorism,” he declared, his words resonating with resolute conviction.

He contrasted India’s decisive counter-terrorism measures with Pakistan’s targeting of civilian areas, urging Islamabad to “look at itself in the mirror” and take concrete steps to protect its children.

The Indian MP also drew attention to Pakistan’s role in terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, referencing the horrific Pahalgam attack on 22 April 2025, which claimed 26 civilian lives, including women and children.

“The international community has not forgotten the brutal, targeted attacks carried out by Pakistan-trained terrorists,” Dubey asserted, defending India’s Operation Sindoor in May 2025 as a “legitimate and proportionate response” to safeguard its citizens and deliver justice.

Dubey’s intervention underscored India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and its commitment to global peace and child protection, earning widespread attention at the UNGA.

As global scrutiny of child welfare in conflict zones intensifies, India is positioning itself as a vocal advocate for accountability, challenging nations like Pakistan to address their failings rather than deflecting blame.

The Indian delegation, including senior MPs like P.P. Chaudhary, Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on ‘One Nation, One Election’, arrived in New York earlier this week.

Dubey, a four-term MP from Godda, Jharkhand, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leadership for the opportunity to represent India.

“An ordinary BJP worker like me has been entrusted with this responsibility,” he shared on social media, posting a photograph from New York.

Meanwhile, New Delhi prepares to host the Conference of Heads of United Nations Troop Contributing Countries from 14 to 16 October, where military chiefs from over 30 nations will discuss the future of global peacekeeping.

India’s firm stance at the UNGA signals its growing influence on the world stage, with a clear message: silence in the face of abuse is complicity, and accountability is non-negotiable.

