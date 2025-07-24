India-UK FTA is good for jobs, will make trade cheaper, quicker and easier: British PM Keir Starmer

London [UK], July 24 : United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday said that the India-UK FTA deal will bring significant benefits to both countries, benefiting jobs, business, and making trade "cheaper, quicker and easier".

Speaking during a press statements with Prime Minister Modi, Starmer said the FTA with India is the biggest, most economically significant trade deal that the UK has made since leaving the EU.

India and UK signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement during PM Modi's visit to the country.

"The UK has been negotiating a deal like this for many years, but it is this government that got it done. And with it we are sending a very powerful message that Britain is open for business...," he said.

"It is a deal that will bring huge benefits to both of our countries, boosting wages, raising living standards and putting more money in the pockets of working people. It is good for jobs, it is good for business, cutting tariffs and making trade cheaper, quicker and easier," he said.

The British PM also talked about strong people-to-people ties between the two countries.

"Today we are announcing almost six billion pounds in investment and export between India and the United Kingdom creating 2,200 jobs for British workers...We have unique bonds of history, family, and culture, and we want to strengthen our relationship further so that it is even more ambitious, modern and focused on the long term," he said.

Starmer said that India and the UK launched the India-UK Vision 2035 strategy to build on their partnership.

"The step-up in the relationship we discussed in the autumn of last year, and that's why alongside this trade deal, I am delighted that we are building on our partnership by launching India-UK vision 2035 strategy pledging to work more closely on areas such as defence, migration, climate, education and health," he said.

Starmer pledged to continue work on the Technology Security Initiative, enhancing opportunities for both countries.

"We will also build on the fantastic work we already do in technology and innovation, celebrating the one-year anniversary of the landmark Technology Security Initiative. Making the most of the opportunities it represents for both of our countries," he said.

"Mr Prime Minister, we've had much to talk about today, and much to celebrate. I look forward to continuing our work together as we strengthen security, growth and prosperity for working people in both of our nations," he added.

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is set to unlock major export opportunities for several key Indian sectors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor