"India unequivocally rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations": MEA slams Pak leadership's remarks

New Delhi [India], November 12 : India on Tuesday slammed the baseless allegations by Pakistani leadership after an incident in Islamabad and said that the international community will not be misled by Pakistani diversionary ploys.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks in response to media queries regarding a statement made by the Pakistani leadership.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday blamed India for incidents in Islamabad and Wana without offering any evidence, Al Jazeera reported.

Jaiswal said, "India unequivocally rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations being made by an obviously delirious Pakistani leadership. It is a predictable tactic by Pakistan to concoct false narratives against India in order to deflect the attention of its own public from the ongoing military-inspired constitutional subversion and power-grab unfolding within the country."

He added, "The international community is well aware of the reality and will not be misled by Pakistan's desperate diversionary ploys."

On Tuesday, at least 12 people were killed and 36 others injured in a suicide blast outside the district and sessions court building in Islamabad's G-11 area, according to Dawn.

The explosion took place amid several high-profile events being hosted in the capital, including the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference, the 6th Margalla Dialogue, and a cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

