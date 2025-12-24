India urges dialogue amid damage reports of Hindu deity idol in Thai-Cambodia clashes

New Delhi [India], December 24 : The Ministry of External Affairs urged Thailand and Cambodia to return to dialogue and diplomacy amid reports of the demolition of a Hindu religious deity.

The MEA noted in its statement that such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of thousands of believers worldwide.

"We have seen reports on the demolition of a statue of a Hindu religious deity, built in recent times, and located in an area affected by the ongoing Thailand-Cambodia border dispute. Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered and worshipped by people across the region, as part of our shared civilisational heritage," the statement read.

"Notwithstanding territorial claims, such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world, and should not take place. We once again urge the two sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy, to resume peace and avoid any further loss of lives and damage to property and heritage," the statement further read.

Thailand and Cambodia have reported new fighting in their ongoing border conflict, as the first talks between the sides since the latest outbreak of violence get underway, Al Jazeera reported.

Thailand's military said on Wednesday that there had been clashes in the border provinces of Sisaket and Surin, Thai media reported, with Thai forces responding to Cambodian BM-21 rocket attacks with artillery, tank fire and drones.

One Thai soldier was injured in the Pha Mo I Daeng-Huai Ta Maria area of Sisaket province, the Thai army said, before Thai forces returned fire, striking more than 19 Cambodian military targets.

Cambodia's Ministry of National Defence said Thai forces had carried out air attacks on Banan district in the northwestern border province of Battambang, hitting a civilian residential area with four bombs, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Cambodia's Ministry of Education also released a video showing what it said were scenes of panic at a school in the province, with students fleeing as the air raid was carried out.

Further, the Ministry said two civilians had been injured by Thai shelling in Banteay Meanchey province, Al Jazeera's sources reported.

