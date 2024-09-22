India, US closer than any time in history, says Biden after meeting PM Modi

Washington, Sep 22 US President Joe Biden said after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that ties with India are “stronger closer and more dynamic than any time in history”.

The two leaders met at Biden's home in Greenville, Delaware ahead of the fourth in-person summit of the Quad later in the day..

“The United States' partnership with India is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history,” President Biden said on X after hosting Prime Minister Modi at his residence. “Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I'm struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different.”

Their meeting started at 1 p.m. US eastern time and lasted over an hour as the Prime Minister’s delegation, comprising External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, was seen leaving at about 2:30 p.m. Prime Minister Modi and President Biden were not open to the press but there will be a readout later in the day.

They will meet for the Quad summit later, joined by Fumio Kishida and Anhony Albanese, their counterparts from Japan and Australia.

Earlier upon arrival, Biden received PM Modi at his residence with a handshake and the two leaders embraced, which has become a signature greeting for the Indian Prime Minister. The Prime Minister's office posted pictures of the two leaders taking in the view from the president’s house.

At the meeting with PM Modi, the US President was accompanied by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti.

“Today’s programme will be focused on the Quad Summit and the bilateral meeting with @POTUS, @JoeBiden," the Prime Minister wrote on X shortly after landing in Philadelphia, from where he travelled to Wilmington, Biden’s hometown in the adjoining state of Delaware. “I am sure the discussions throughout the day will contribute to making our planet better and addressing key global challenges.”

President Bill host the leader for dinner after the meetings. Prime Minister Modi is expected to leave for New York later in the night.

--IANS

yrj/sha

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor