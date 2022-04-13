India, US discuss Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan, Myanmar: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India and the US discussed different issues of Indian subcontinent countries like Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Pakistan and Nepal.

Jaishankar, who held a series of high-level meetings during his visit to the United States for the 4th edition of India-US Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue in Washington, said, "There was interest, completely understandably, on some developments in the Indian subcontinent. We discussed the main difficulties in Sri Lanka, the big changes in Pakistan, there was a little bit of discussion on what all has recently happened in Nepal, Myanmar."

Indian ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, was also present at the press conference.

"I would say, today, in fact, there was typical interaction because I think providing our perspective clearly seems to be of some value to the Americans," he added.

Talking about the Afghanistan issue, Jaishankar said, "We have updated each other about Afghanistan and what have been the developments there." He further added that the perspective was according to UN Security Council Resolution."

Earlier in the press conference, Jaishankar had briefed about their discussion on the Ukraine crisis. He said that India provided 90 tons of relief material in March to Ukraine and the focus right now is more on the supply of medicines.

The two countries had discussed the energy crisis, food security and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

US-India 2+2 Ministerial between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held on April 11 in Washington.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held a virtual meeting with United States President Joe Biden on Monday wherein both the leaders had an extensive exchange of views on several regional and global issues, such as the Ukraine situation, the Indo-Pacific region.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor