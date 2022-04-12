India, US review mutual efforts to respond to worsening humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

Amid the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine, India and the United States reviewed mutual efforts to respond to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Kyiv and assessed its broader implications.

India and the US held the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington with the Indian side led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the American side was represented by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday.

In a joint statement on the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, the Ministers unequivocally condemned civilian deaths in Ukraine and sought immediate cessation of hostilities.

According to the statement, the ministers underscored that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, respect for international law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at a virtual interaction with US President Joe Biden, reiterated that India condemns the killing of the civilians in Bucha in Ukraine and demands an impartial probe into the matter.

"Recent news of the killing of innocent citizens in Bucha city was a matter of concern. We immediately condemned it and also demanded an impartial probe. We hope that through the talks between Russia and Ukraine, a path for peace would come out," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that India discussed the Ukraine issue in Parliament. He further mentioned that he has been in touch with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I have spoken with Presidents of both Ukraine and Russia over the telephone, several times. I not only appealed to them for peace but also suggested President Putin hold direct talks with the Ukrainian President. Detailed discussions were held over Ukraine in our Parliament," PM Modi stated.

On February 24, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine that the West has termed an unprovoked invasion. In response, the United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor