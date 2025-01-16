India welcomes ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel

New Delhi [India], January 16 : India on Thursday welcomed the agreement on release of hostages and ceasefire in Gaza.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that India hoped that this will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

"We welcome the announcement of the agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza. We hope this will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza," the statement read.

The MEA reiterated India's call for return to diplomacy.

"We have consistently called for release of all hostages, ceasefire, and return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden announced the successful negotiation of a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, ending over 15 months of conflict. The deal, structured in three phases, includes a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the release of hostages, including Americans, in the first phase.

Biden also highlighted the diplomatic effort involved, noting the pressure from Israel and US support, as well as a coalition of 20 countries that stood against attacks from the Houthis.

While delivering remarks on reaching a ceasefire and hostage deal, Biden said, "It's a very good afternoon because at long last, I can announce a ceasefire and a hostage deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas. More than 15 months of terror for the hostages, their families, and the Israeli people and more than 15 months of suffering by the innocent people of Gaza. Fighting in Gaza will stop and soon the hostages will return home to their families."

Following the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in discussions with US President-elect Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

