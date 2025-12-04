"India will be with us," says Palestine Ambassador Shawesh on reconstruction of Gaza

New Delhi [India], December 4 : Palestine Ambassador Abdullah Abu Shawesh said that he had a "very good discussion" regarding the reconstruction of Gaza with India's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and assured that New Delhi will be with Palestine "very soon on a practical level in Gaza and the West Bank also."

Speaking with ANI, the Palestinian Ambassador said, "We expect a lot from India... The sky is the limit of our expectations for India regarding the reconstruction and recovery of Gaza. We had a good discussion with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and I can assure you, very soon India will be with us, not on a theoretical level but on a practical level, in Gaza and the West Bank also."

Shawesh further criticised the United Nations for only offering words in Palestine's support, expressing his dismay over the lack of action from the organisation. He further called to "boycott the Israeli occupation and settlements" in Gaza.

"The United Nations has adopted hundreds of resolutions in favour of Palestine, but all of these are still words. Now it's time to move on from words... It's time to boycott the Israeli occupation and settlements. No one can say that they are strongly against Israeli settlements when Israeli products are floating in their markets. This is hypocrisy," he said.

"We, as the international community, have a lot of tested, legitimate, legal and peaceful tools, which, if we used, Israel and the Israeli occupation would come to its knees within one month. Just stop flying to Israel, stop trading with Israel, start boycotting the Israeli occupation tools, stop receiving any settler tourists," he added.

India has maintained its commitment to lasting peace in the region. It also welcomed the Gaza Peace Agreement and appreciated the roles of the US, Egypt, and Qatar in forging it.

India has also advocated the two-state solution for the pursuit of peace in the Middle East.

Israel's war on Gaza has killed at least 70,117 Palestinians and wounded 170,999 since October 2023 Hamas attack in Israel. A total of 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks, and over 240 were taken captive, as per Al Jazeera

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor