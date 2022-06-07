India will never accept any attempt to unilaterally change status quo along its borders, says Jaishankar

In a veiled reference to China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that India will never accept any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo and a posture that departs from established understandings will evoke its own responses.

Speaking at an event to mark eight years of the Modi government, Jaishankar said when it comes to security, India will do what it takes to ensure national well-being.

He said India will overcome the hesitations of history and won't allow anyone a veto on its choices.

The External Affairs Minister also said that India looks forward to "joining Nuclear Suppliers Group overcoming political impediments that are against global interest".

He said New Delhi acknowledges the role of trusted partners who work to help keep India safe and secure every day.

"Our borders also need safeguarding and we'll never accept any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo. A posture that departs from established understandings will evoke its own responses," he said.

"When it comes to security, we'll do what it takes to ensure national well-being. I acknowledge the role of trusted partners who work to help keep India safe and secure every day. We've overcome the hesitations of history and won't allow anyone a veto on our choices," he added.

India and China have held several rounds of diplomatic and military talks following the standoff in April-May 2020 due to the actions of the Chinese Army and there has been disengagement from areas along the Line of Actual Control but some friction points remain.

Jaishankar also said Indian Foreign Policy thinking is displaying greater conceptual and operational clarity.

He said India looks forward to taking initiatives on global concerns that are truly consequential and referred to the International Solar Alliance.

He also talked about Vaccine Maitri and India going the extra mile to help its neighbours.

"We look forward to joining Nuclear Suppliers Group overcoming political impediments that are against global interest; taking initiatives on global concerns that are truly consequential. International Solar Alliance that we've collated now has 106 members," the minister said

"Indian Foreign Policy thinking is displaying greater conceptual and operational clarity...Whether during COVID or current economic challenges, India has gone extra mile for its neighbours and will continue to do so. We count Vaccine Maitri as one of our key achievements. We supplied Made in India COVID vaccines to 98 countries. Our medical personnel are making contributions abroad in these crucial times," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor