India worked very closely with Brazil, S Africa, Indonesia for consensus on Ukraine language: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

New Delhi [India], September 9 : India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Saturday said that the G20 Leaders Declaration under Indian presidency has no footnote or Chair’s Summary and it demonstrates India’s ability to bring every G20 member to the same table.

“On the Russia-Ukraine crisis, India worked very closely with Brazil, South Africa, and Indonesia. I want to say that it was the emerging markets that played a very key role. There were very tough, ruthless negotiations that went on. I feel that in the end the issue was clinched because of the leadership of the Prime Minister, eventually we had to say that the leader wants it and this has to be delivered,” Kant said.

Addressing a press conference at the G20 Sherpa said that all 83 paras in the declaration have been unanimously supported with 100 per cent consensus.

Addressing the press briefing today Sherpa Amitabh Kant said, "When we started the presidency, PM Modi said that India’s presidency should be inclusive, decisive, and action-oriented. The New Delhi Declaration has 83 paras in all, and all 83 paras have 100 per cent consensus across all countries. There are eight paras on geopolitical issues titled ‘Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity’. All those eight pars have 100 per cent consensus".

"All countries have unanimously supported the New Delhi Leaders Declaration. This is one declaration without a single footnote and without any Chairs Summary. This is a complete statement with 100 per cent unanimity," Kant said.

He further said that this demonstrates both the Prime Minister and India’s "great ability" to bring all developing countries, all emerging markets, all developed countries, China, Russia, and everybody together on the same table and bring consensus.

"Secondly, this has been the most ambitious presidency in history ever, because the number of outcomes it has, both the outcomes and annexed documents it has is 112, which is more than two-and-a-half times than what has ever been achieved before," he further said.

He also said that the biggest achievement of the declaration has been on the aspect of women-led development.

"I think one of the biggest achievements of this New Delhi leaders' declaration is what we've achieved on women-led development, with a massive focus on women empowerment and gender equality. There's a huge focus on gender-inclusive climate action. There's a completely big focus on women's food security, nutrition and well-being. And we've created a new working group on empowerment of women, which Brazil will carry forward," the G20 Sherpa said.

India's G20 Sherpa added that the New Delhi Declaration has a "huge India narrative" and will leave a huge footprint of India on G20.

"…whether you look at the Deccan high-level principle on food security, whether you look at the Chennai high-level principle on Blue Ocean economy, whether you look at the Goa roadmap for Tourism, Gandhinagar implementation for land restoration, or the Jaipur call for enhanced MSMEs. All this will leave a huge footprint of India on G20," he added.

Kant also lauded the Green Development Pact which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 43 per cent.

"The key achievements include, we have achieved a green development pact...every single country has come together to focus on green development pact which has financing, which has a focus on global greenhouse gas emission by 43 per cent by 2030, which has a doubling provision of adapting finance by 2025, which has a global biofuel alliance," he added.

