Indian advocacy group FIIDS suspect Pakistan's ISI behind attacks on Indian missions

Washington [US], March 20 : Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), an Indian advocacy and awareness group on Sunday (local time) said that it "strongly suspect Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is behind," attacks on Indian missions in UK and US.

"We strongly suspect Pakistan's ISI is behind instigating and funding Sikh radicalization with false propaganda. We ask Indian Americans including Sikh-majority to rise against the extremism," read FIIDS statement.

Khalistan supporters have started creating chaos across the world. After vandalism in London, Khalistan supporters allegedly attacked Indian Consulate in San Francisco (SFO). Videos of supporters breaking the doors and barging into the office surfaced on social media.

The visuals of the San Francisco consulate vandalism has been doing the rounds on social media, however, its yet to be confirmed by Indian officials.

As per visuals it can be confirmed that this happened outside the consulate, but the date cannot be confirmed.

"We are also appalled by the complete law and order failure in both in London as well as in SFO where a few radicalized separatists attacked India's diplomatic missions," added the statement.

Visuals shared online showed a huge mob brandishing Khalistan flags mounted on wooden poles, using it to smash glass doors and windows of the consulate building. They raised pro-Khalistan slogans as they broke through makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two Khalist flags inside the premises.

"It is extremely concerning to see that the United Kingdom and United States of America are failure to fulfill the commitments as per Vienna convention to protect diplomatic missions. We would urge law and order institutions like Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the FBI as well as the CIA to ensure that terrorism finds no place and support in the United States of America," added the statement.

The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned on Sunday night after the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom was vandalised.

The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned late evening today to convey India's strong protest at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Sunday.

An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention.

"India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," the MEA press release said.

The British High Commissioner Alex Ellis condemned the attack on the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom today. He condemned the "disgraceful acts" and called it totally unacceptable.

"I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the High Commission of India - totally unacceptable," British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted.

Meanwhile, Australia's Victoria police on Monday released images of Khalist supporters who indulged in violence on January 29th.

In a statement, the Victoria Police appealed to identify six men following an affray in Melbourne.

"Melbourne East Neighbourhood Policing Team are appealing for public assistance following an affray at Federation Square in late January," read the statement.

The targeted attack took place during the voting for the 'Khalistan independence' referendum, orgsed by the 'Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)' on January 29 this year.

The men from pro-Khalist groups attacked Indians carrying the national flag in their hands.

The Indian group was seen running away from the scene while the Khalist group continued to hit them.

Police were in attendance at a Khalistan Referendum event at Federation Square on January 29 when two fights broke out, one at about 12.45 pm and the other at about 4.30 pm.

There has been a rise in attacks by these Khalist elements in foreign countries off late. These come in the wake of reports that the Pakist spy agency ISI has been urging and funding such elements to carry out such attacks in a bid to rake up the Khalistan movement in Punjab.

The Indian Intelligence agencies have been warning about a rise in the activities by the ISI backed Khalistan elements.

