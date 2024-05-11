Indian Air Force airlifts ailing American national from Himachal Pradesh

Teesri (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 11 : In a special evacuation operation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday airlifted an American national from Himachal Pradesh after she suffered a spinal injury while trekking.

According to IAF, a Cheetah helicopter was launched for the casualty evacuation, and the women trekker was successfully airlifted from the treacherous terrain of Teesri village of Himachal Pradesh.

Later on, she was brought to Chandigarh for further medical attention.

"Based on the request of the civil admin to evacuate an American national, who had suffered a spinal injury during trekking, IAF launched a Cheetah helicopter for the casualty evacuation. IAF airlifted the woman trekker successfully from the treacherous terrain of Teesri village of Himachal Pradesh and bought her for further medical attention to Chandigarh," IAF posted on X.

On April 17, in a glaring display of bravery, the Indian Air Force evacuated two civilian patients, who needed immediate help, from Kargil to Srinagar.

The IAF An-32 aircraft performed the evacuation operation after the two civilians sought IAF assistance through the local civil administration.

"An Indian Air Force An-32 transport aircraft evacuated two civilian patients from Kargil to Srinagar today. The patients, who needed immediate medical help, sought IAF assistance through the local civil admin," the Indian Air Force said in a post on X.

Earlier, in a separate task, IAF performed a brave operation in which an Indian Army jawan, who severed his hand while operating machinery at a forward unit location in Ladakh, was saved by a successful and timely airlift operation.

The jawan was able to save his 'hand' following a successful surgery carried out by a team of medical personnel in the national capital and is now on the path to recovery.

