Indian Air Force participates in multinational exercise Ocean Sky 2025 in Spain

New Delhi [India], October 23 : The Indian Air Force (IAF) is participating in Exercise Ocean Sky 2025, a multinational air combat exercise hosted by the Spanish Air Force at Gando Air Base, Spain, from October 20 to 31.

In a post on X, the IAF stated, "The exercise aims to foster mutual learning, enhance interoperability, sharpen air combat skills, and strengthen defence cooperation with friendly nations."

https://x.com/IAF_MCC/status/1981283741000749190

The exercise comes a few months after the IAF strengthened its operational capabilities with the induction of 16 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft. Indian Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik, along with other senior officials, received the last of these aircraft at the Airbus Defence and Space assembly line in Seville on August 3.

The Indian embassy in Spain said on Saturday that the delivery was two months ahead of schedule, marking an important milestone in Indian defence capabilities.

"Indian Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik, along with senior officials from the Indian Air Force, received the last of the 16 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft at the Airbus Defence and Space assembly line in Seville. The delivery, two months ahead of schedule, marked an important milestone in strengthening India's defence capabilities," the embassy said in a post on X.

The Airbus C-295 is a robust, reliable, and highly versatile tactical transport aircraft, designed for missions ranging from troop and cargo transport, maritime patrol, airborne warning, surveillance and reconnaissance, to signals intelligence, armed close air support, medical evacuation, VIP transport, and airborne firefighting.

Described as the world's most versatile and efficient multi-role tactical airlifter, the C-295 has an outstanding reliability record, with more than 300 aircraft under contract, proving its efficiency and versatility in daily operations.

The aircraft is regarded as the perfect workhorse, offering unparalleled versatility and proven reliability to meet the needs of armed forces, governments, and NGOs.

Bilateral partnership in the defence sector between India and Spain has witnessed rapid growth in recent years. The procurement of 56 C-295 aircraft from Airbus Spain in a USD 2.5 billion contract, 40 of which are to be made in India by Tata Advanced Systems, represents the first Make in India project in the defence aircraft sector.

The Chief of the Indian Air Force, ACM VR Chaudhari, presided over the handing over of the first C-295 aircraft to the Indian government on September 13, 2023, in Seville, as per a statement by the MEA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor