Indian Army conducts humanitarian assistance, disaster relief ops in flood-hit Bhutan

New Delhi, Oct 5 Amid the unprecedented floods triggered by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, incessant rainfall led to the swelling of the Torsa river, inundating vast areas across West Bengal and Bhutan.

Responding swiftly to an emergency evacuation request on Sunday, the Indian Army launched two helicopters from Sevoke Road Aviation Base to undertake a critical rescue mission in the Phuentsholing area of Bhutan.

Braving marginal weather conditions and low visibility, the Army Aviation pilots conducted an aerial reconnaissance before skillfully landing in challenging terrain to evacuate stranded civilians to safety.

A senior military official remarked: "The Indian Army remains ever ready to assist civil authorities in times of crisis. This operation reflects our deep commitment to humanitarian values and the enduring friendship between India and Bhutan."

The successful mission highlights the Indian Army's commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, exemplifying its ethos of 'Service Before Self' while further strengthening bilateral cooperation and goodwill between the two nations.

The Royal Government of Bhutan has expressed sincere gratitude to the Indian Army for its timely and life-saving assistance, as well as to the Royal Bhutan Army and Druk Air teams for their courageous efforts.

"During the early stages of the rescue operation, two individuals were reported missing; one believed to have been washed away and the other unaccounted for," Bhutan's Ministry of Home Affairs said in a press note.

"Local authorities quickly sought support from Druk Air Helicopter Services. Unfortunately, due to inclement weather, the helicopter was unable to take off from Paro. The Royal Bhutan Army (RBA) then coordinated with the Indian Army for urgent assistance," it added.

In a prompt and commendable response, two helicopters from the Indian Army were deployed and arrived at the site around 12:55 p.m. on Sunday.

The helicopters successfully airlifted the three stranded individuals to the CST ground, from where they were transported to the hospital for medical care.

"In a positive turn of events, it was later confirmed that the two previously reported missing workers were also found alive and safe," it said.

"The Royal Government of Bhutan extends its heartfelt appreciation and deep gratitude to the Indian Army for their timely and life-saving assistance," it added.

