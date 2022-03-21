Indian Army contingent arrives in Seychelles for joint military exercise

The Indian Embassy in Seychelles said that the Indian Army contingent arrived in Mahe, the largest island of Seychelles, on Monday morning, for the 9th edition of India-Seychelles joint military training, "Exercise LAMITIYE".

"#LAMITYE22: #IndianArmy contingent arrived on Mahe Island this morning for participating in the 9th edition of Joint exercise LAMITYE-2022, going to be conducted from March 22 to 31 with the #Seychelles Defence Forces," Indian in Seychelles tweeted.

'Lamitye' in the local dialect 'Creole' means friendship.

The eighth bilateral exercise between the two nations was held in April 2018.

India and Seychelles have been conducting this joint exercise since 2001 intending to enhance military cooperation and interoperability between the armies of the two countries.

The focus of the ongoing exercise is to conduct counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in the semi-urban environment under the United Nations (UN) Charter.

( With inputs from ANI )

