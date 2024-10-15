Indian climber rescued from Russia's Mount Elbrus

Moscow, Oct 15 The Russian Emergencies Ministry on Tuesday said that it has successfully rescued a climber from India, who fell ill while attempting a solo ascent of Mount Elbrus.

The climber, a 32-year-old man, encountered difficulties at a challenging altitude of 5200 metres and had not registered his route before the climb, the ministry revealed.

The rescue operation, coordinated by the Elbrus High-Mountain Search and Rescue Team of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, involved five skilled personnel who were swiftly dispatched to the site after receiving a distress call.

The team worked under difficult conditions, carefully evacuating the climber to safety. He was transported to a mountaineering camp, where he is now receiving medical attention and recovering.

The Ministry has reiterated the importance of proper route registration and climbing in groups, especially in such high-altitude environments.

Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, is a popular destination for climbers worldwide, but its severe weather conditions and challenging terrain demand careful planning and professional support.

The incident, said the Russian ministry, underscores the crucial role it plays in safeguarding lives, particularly in remote and hazardous regions like the Caucasus Mountains.

"The swift and efficient response of the Russian Emergencies Ministry highlights their expertise and commitment to protecting both locals and international visitors in the country’s most extreme environments," the ministry said in a statement.

