"Indian community always likes sugar in milk; they mix, give sweetness": CM Mohan Yadav

Dubai [UAE], July 14 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised that the Indian community abroad has been instrumental in spreading India's influence globally, like "sugar in milk; they mix and give sweetness."

In an interactive session with the Madhya Pradesh diaspora, CM Yadav said that the "Indian community has always been like sugar in milk; they mix and give sweetness."

"Our culture teaches us to stay connected to our roots wherever we are. This is what PM Modi calls 'Virasat Se Vikas," he added.

Further, he, CM Yadav, expressed pride in PM Modi's efforts to address issues faced by Indians both within the country and abroad.

"Today, there is India's wave, and it is because of PM Modi... No matter where one wants to reach in the world, they have to go via India... Everyone tries to take a photo with PM Modi. It fills us with pride," he said.

"We have seen under his leadership that he solves issues for his people, not just within the country but also for the Indian community abroad," he added.

Highlighting the government's efforts to promote business and investment in Madhya Pradesh, Yadav affirmed that, "Our government has made transparent policies to promote business... If you want to open a medical college, we will provide you with the land for just 1 rupee, and then you can run the medical college."

"Our policy is not just on paper; it is also getting implemented... We conducted an investors' summit in the country, resulting in an investment of Rs 30 lakh crore," he added.

Upon Madhya Pradesh CM's visit to Dubai, the Consul General of India in Dubai, Satish Kumar Sivan, highlighted the significance of the Indian community in the UAE, noting that 44 lakh Indians call the country their second home.

"44 lakh Indians call the UAE their second home. A good representation of that is here today, welcoming you, honouring you, and waiting to listen to you," he said.

"Madhya Pradesh is not only the heart of India, but it seems to be the heart of the Indian diaspora in the UAE as well... Looking at the reception he has got today, I am sure he will make it a point to come back to Dubai and spend much more time with the Indian diaspora," he added.

Earlier, he visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi during the auspicious celebrations of Guru Purnima.

He was deeply touched and spiritually uplifted by the serene aura, stunning architecture, and the devotion-filled atmosphere of the Mandir.

Offering prayers, he was overjoyed to see the sacred soil from Jabalpur - the birthplace of Mahant Swami Maharaj, the creator of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

He also praised the Mandir as a global symbol of spiritual harmony, cultural unity, and timeless values.

Yadav arrived in Dubai for Global Dialogue 2025. His official visit to Dubai in the UAE and to Spain is scheduled from July 13 to July 19. His visit aims to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor