Indian community excited to welcome PM Narendra Modi to France

Paris [France], July 13 : Indian community in France's capital, Paris, is ecstatic and upbeat about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country. PM Modi will visit France from July 13-14 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

He is also scheduled to attend the Bastille Day Parade on July 14.

Members of Indian diaspora in Paris on Wednesday (local time) said that they are all excited to welcome PM Modi, and they will be presenting a special turban to him.

Jayesh Bhavse, Indian Gujarati Cultural Association President, said that they have been preparing to welcome PM Modi as soon as they came to know about his visit. He said that they will present a special turban to PM Modi which will include flags of India and France.

"Every Indian including Gujaratis are excited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. We have been preparing for his visit ever since we came to know that PM Modi is travelling to France. You will see the performances, gifts that we will present to PM Modi at the event," Jayesh Bhavse said while speaking to ANI.

"We have made a turban which includes the flag of India and France. We intend to make PM Modi wear this unique turban at the event. We have submitted all these things at the embassy according to the protocol. Children will perform garba at the event," he said.

He further said, "I have every time made preparations for PM Modi's visit to France." Speaking about the number of Indians living in Paris, he said, "There are more than 1 lakh Indian families living in Paris. We will request PM Modi about our intention to construct Sanatan Temple and we have talked about this with the embassy."

Bhakul Patel, Vice President of Gujarati Cultural Association, said, "I have been living in France for 35-36 years. Our country has got a different identification after PM Modi came to power. Ever since PM Modi came to power, everyone now says Indians are very good people."

"The whole Indian community is excited to welcome PM Modi. Everyone is excited as PM Modi, who is in the present time called Vishwaguru is coming to meet them," he said.

Arjun Rana, who is living in France for the past 25 years, said, "I will be meeting PM Modi for the first time. Last time, I could not meet PM Modi was out of France due to business. I am very excited as I will see PM Modi live for the first time and will be able to listen to him. All my family members are excited to see PM Modi."

Patel Ketan, a member of the Indian diaspora, who has been living in France since 1998, said, "Everyone is preparing to welcome PM Modi. Girls aged between 8-15 years will perform a dance to welcome PM Modi."

He further said, "The relations between India and France will also be beneficial for our business and will affect our economy. Indian students are also coming to study in France."

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India–France Strategic Partnership and Prime Minister’s visit will provide an opportunity to chart the course of the partnership for the future across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation.

During his France visit from July 13-14, PM Modi will hold formal talks with President Emmanuel Macron. Macron will host a State Banquet as well as a private dinner in honour of the Prime Minister. Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday said PM Modi during his visit will meet his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne and French Senate President Gerard Larcher.

Kwatra said PM Modi will interact with the Indian community in France which would be followed by a private dinner to be hosted by President Macron at Elysee Palace in honour of the Prime Minister. Foreign Secretary said the major ceremonial part of the visit will begin on Friday wherein PM Modi will participate in Bastille Day celebrations.

PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade of France on July 14, where the tri-services of the Indian armed forces contingent will be participating. Furthermore, three Rafales will also participated in the parade.

