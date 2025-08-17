Indian Consulate thanks Massachusetts Governor for proclaiming August 15 as India Day

New York [US], August 17 : The Indian Consulate in New York on Saturday expressed its gratitude to Massachusetts Governor Maura T Healey for proclaiming August 15 as India Day in the state.

The Consulate said that the decision honoured the Indian-American community.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "Indian Consulate in New York expresses its gratitude to Governor Maura T. Healey for proclaiming August 15 as India Day in Massachusetts. This gracious recognition honours the Indian-American community and further deepens the bonds of friendship between India and the United States."

https://x.com/IndiainNewYork/status/1956826392806461619

Earlier in the day, Indian Consul General Binaya Pradhan hoisted the Tricolour at Times Square.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "The heart of New York Times Square witnessed the Tricolour as Consul General Binaya Pradhan hoisted the National Flag at a ceremony organized by Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-NE to mark India's 79th Independence Day. Special thanks to Member of Parliament Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu for his presence. In his address, the Consul General highlighted the important role of the Indian diaspora in strengthening India-US relations. The celebration brought together the Indian-American community in a spirited display of pride and unity, featuring a mesmerizing cultural performance that showcased India's rich heritage and reaffirmed the enduring strength of the India-US partnership."

https://x.com/IndiainNewYork/status/1956807325718921471

https://x.com/IndiainNewYork/status/1956846787009843464

In New Jersey, the Indian tricolour was proudly hoisted in Hudson County to commemorate the 79th Indian Independence Day.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "The Indian tricolor was proudly hoisted in Hudson County, NJ, to commemorate the 79th Indian Independence Day.

The ceremony was graced by Congressman Rob Mendez and State Senator Raj Mukherji, who conveyed their warm greetings to the Indian-American community. DCG Vishal Harsh joined the vibrant Indian community in celebrating this moment of pride, unity, and cultural heritage."

India's Independence Day was celebrated as iconic New York landmarks- One World Trade Center, Grand Central Terminal, Niagara Falls, and Kosciuszko Bridge lit up in the colours of the Indian Tricolour.

