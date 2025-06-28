Indian contingent demonstrates tactical proficiency, joint synergy in France in SHAKTI-VIII exercise

Paris [France], June 28 : The Indo-French Joint Military Exercise SHAKTI-VIII continues to strengthen operational interoperability and mutual cooperation between the Indian and French armies.

Held at Camp Larzac, La Cavalerie in southern France, the exercise features the participation of 90 personnel, primarily troops from a Jammu and Kashmir Rifles battalion, alongside the French Army's 13e Demi-Brigade de Legion Étrangère.

The joint training encompasses a wide spectrum of mission-specific drills tailored to sub-conventional warfare. These include combat shooting in semi-developed terrain, obstacle crossings, urban combat drills, joint patrols, and troop insertion techniquesall conducted under realistic operational conditions to sharpen tactical adaptability.

Specialist detachments from both sides have engaged in Electronic Warfare (EW) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) training, incorporating signal interception, jamming, spectrum control, and drone-neutralisation exercises. These modules have enhanced both contingents' ability to operate effectively in contested electromagnetic environments, significantly augmenting modern battlefield readiness.

A key highlight of the engagement was the successful conduct of a high-intensity 96-hour joint field exercise, simulating multi-domain operations under sustained, high-pressure conditions. This phase tested endurance, decision-making, and coordination across command levels, yielding critical insights into joint mission execution, tactical flexibility, and cross-functional integration.

Following this phase, the Indian contingent was visited by Sanjeev Singla, Ambassador of India to France and Monaco, who interacted with the troops, lauded their professionalism, and acknowledged their contribution to strengthening India-France defence cooperation. His visit provided a significant morale boost and reaffirmed India's commitment to its enduring strategic partnership with France.

Exercise SHAKTI-VIII has reaffirmed itself as a vital platform for the exchange of best practices, the development of integrated operational capabilities, and the deepening of military-to-military trust. It continues to enhance tactical and technical synergy while contributing to broader regional security and strategic alignment.

