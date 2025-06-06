Indian delegation arrives in Germany to convey India's united and resolute stand against terrorism

Berlin, June 6 An all-party Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad arrived in Berlin to convey India's united and resolute stand against terrorism.

India's Ambassador to Germany, Ajit Gupte, received the Indian delegation on Thursday evening and briefed them about India-Germany relations, with focus on expanding strategic partnershipas well growing cooperation in several sectors such as trade and investment, defence, science and tedchnology and mobility.

"India's Ambassador to Germany Ajit V. Gupte briefed the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by MP Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, on arrival in Berlin," the Indian Embassy in Germany said in a post on social media platform X.

"The discussions included an overview on India-Germany relations, with focus on expanding Strategic Partnership & growing cooperation in trade & investment, defence, S&T and Mobility," the Indian Embassy in Germany said in another post on X.

"The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Hon’ble MP Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, arrived in Berlin on June 5, 2025. Ambassador Ajit V. Gupte welcomed the nine-member delegation, which will convey India's united and resolute stand against terrorism," the Indian Embassy in Germany said on X.

During their stay in Germany from June 5-7, the delegation will be interacting with senior dignitaries from the German Parliament (Bundestag) and Federal Foreign Office of Germany and key representatives from think-tanks and Indian community in Germany, according to Indian Embassy in Germany in a press statement.

The nine-member delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, BJP MPs Gulam Ali Khatana, and Samik Bhattacharya; Congress MP Amar Singh, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena-UBT, AIADMK MP M Thambidurai and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

The delegation arrived in Germany as part of the Indian government's ongoing diplomatic outreach under Operation Sindoor and "unwavering adherence" to zero tolerance policy towards terrorism.

This diplomatic effort forms part of India's global outreach following Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam by Pakistan-sponsored militants that claimed 26 lives and injured several others.

Subsequently, the Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-eTaiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

