Indian diaspora in Croatia overjoyed after meeting PM Modi

Zagreb [Croatia], June 18 : Members of the Indian diaspora in Croatia expressed their joy and gratitude after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the country.

The warm encounter left a lasting impression on the community, with many feeling proud and honoured to have met the Prime Minister.

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a member of the Indian diaspora says, "We are very happy after meeting PM Modi. He shook hands with us. We are from Punjab, and we work here in Croatia."

Another member echoed similar sentiments, saying, "I am feeling very grateful because I got the opportunity to meet PM Modi... I am feeling very happy and proud of this moment."

"I felt very good after meeting the Prime Minister," said another member of the diaspora. "PM Modi greeted everyone."

Earlier, PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora here on Wednesday as he arrived at a hotel in Zagreb, Croatia, marking the final stop of his three-nation tour.

Upon his arrival in Croatia, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, marking an important milestone in the bilateral relationship, with the visit opening new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and meet the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic.

The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union.

Earlier, PM Modi described his visit to Canada as "productive" and said the G7 Summit witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues.

"Concluding a productive Canada visit. Thankful to the Canadian people and Government for hosting a successful G7 Summit, which witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. We remain committed to furthering global peace, prosperity and sustainability," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi participated in the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis and addressed a Session on 'Energy Security: diversification, technology and infrastructure to ensure access and affordability in a changing world'.

