Indian Embassy in Germany organises 'Bharat Parade' to mark 79th Independence Day

Berlin [Germany], August 17 : The Indian Embassy in Germany, in collaboration with the Indian Cultural Centre (INDCC) and The Tagore Centre, organised a vibrant 'Bharat Parade' at the iconic Brandenburg Gate on Saturday to mark India's 79th Independence Day.

Ambassador of India to Germany Ajit V Gupte and Priti Gupte joined nearly 1,000 members of the Indian community and friends of India for the celebrations.

One of the highlights of the event was a captivating Mallakhamb demonstration, performed to the stirring strains of 'Jayastute Shree Mahamangale' and accompanied by spirited chants of 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai', which drew enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Gupte highlighted the exponential growth of the Indian diaspora in Germany and its significant contribution to strengthening bilateral ties.

The celebrations also featured vibrant cultural performances representing the diversity of India's states, filling the square with colour, music and dance.

Ambassador Ajit V Gupte and Priti Gupte led the Bharat Parade from Brandenburg Gate to the Sanchi Stupa at the Humboldt Forum, joined by embassy officials and community members.

As patriotic songs and Indian music resonated through central Berlin, the parade became a lively celebration of freedom and friendship between India and Germany.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Consulate in New York expressed its gratitude to Massachusetts Governor Maura T Healey for proclaiming August 15 as India Day in the state.

The Consulate said that the decision honoured the Indian-American community.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "Indian Consulate in New York expresses its gratitude to Governor Maura T. Healey for proclaiming August 15 as India Day in Massachusetts. This gracious recognition honours the Indian-American community and further deepens the bonds of friendship between India and the United States."

Earlier, Indian Consul General Binaya Pradhan hoisted the Tricolour at Times Square.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "The heart of New York Times Square witnessed the Tricolour as Consul General Binaya Pradhan hoisted the National Flag at a ceremony organised by Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-NE to mark India's 79th Independence Day. Special thanks to Member of Parliament Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu for his presence. In his address, the Consul General highlighted the important role of the Indian diaspora in strengthening India-US relations. The celebration brought together the Indian-American community in a spirited display of pride and unity, featuring a mesmerising cultural performance that showcased India's rich heritage and reaffirmed the enduring strength of the India-US partnership."

