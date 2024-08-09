Indian Embassy in Japan issues advisory to citizens after experts warn of 'megaquake'

Tokyo [Japan], August 9 : The Indian Embassy in Japan issued a mega-quake advisory for Indian citizens residing in Japan on Friday, urging them to prepare for natural disasters after a strong magnitude 7.1 earthquake occurred on Thursday.

Experts have said a 'megaquake' may strike Japan in the coming days. An earthquake of over 8-magnitude is called a megaquake.

Further, the embassy asks citizens to follow guidelines set by Japanese authorities and monitor the embassy's website and social media handles for updates.

"The Govt of Japan has promulgated an advisory for preparedness for natural disasters. All Indian citizens in Japan are advised to follow the advisories promulgated by the Japanese authorities and monitor the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tokyo," the Indian Embassy in Japan said in a post on X.

The embassy also shared the advisory document, which states that the Japan Meteorological Agency has issued an emergency bulletin on the Nankai Trough earthquake (warning a massive earthquake). The Government of Japan held a disaster response meeting, established a state of alert and has urged the citizens to reaffirm their earthquake preparedness on a daily basis.

Further, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) issued an advisory and set up a Disaster Management Headquarters (DMHQ) on August 8 to enhance preparedness in connection with the Mega-quake advisory (Nankai Trough Earthquake Extra Information) issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The advisory by TMG estimates that if the mega quake occurs, the damage in Tokyo will be of seismic intensity 6 or lower and there may be a tsunami that could effect the island areas.

According to the advisory, all Indian citizens in Japan are advised to adhere to warnings and instructions promulgated by the Government of Japan and local governments from time to time.

The Government of Japan has further reassured that there is no need to panic and that the advisory is only meant to enhance preparedness.

Two powerful earthquakes struck off Japan's southern coast on Thursday. The first, a 6.9-magnitude quake, was followed by another 7.1-magnitude tremor, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

