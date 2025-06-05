Indian Embassy in Kathmandu celebrates World Environment Day by planting saplings

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 5 : The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Thursday celebrated World Environment Day by planting saplings in its premises.

In series of tweets, the Embassy of India said, "The Embassy of India, Kathmandu @IndiaInNepal celebrated #WorldEnvironmentDay 2025 with the theme "Beat Plastic Pollution". Hon'ble Minister of Forest & Environment of , Mr. Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri, Ambassador @IndiaInNepal, and students of Kendriya Vidyalaya Kathmandu planted saplings at the Embassy premises. Officials @IndiaInNepal and members of the Indian diaspora also took part."

India has always had a deep respect for nature. An official release, quoting the Atharva Veda, said, "The Earth is our mother and we are her children."

"Over the last 11 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this ancient wisdom has been turned into strong and practical action. India has moved from being a follower in global climate efforts to becoming a leader. Through clear policies, public participation, and a strong push for clean energy and sustainability, the government is working to build a greener, healthier and more secure future for everyone."

https://x.com/IndiaInNepal/status/1930625607236202837

https://x.com/IndiaInNepal/status/1930625610574872638

https://x.com/IndiaInNepal/status/1930625613133455627

At COP21 (Conference of Parties 21) in Paris, India pledged to achieve 40 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030; a goal met ahead of time in November 2021.

At COP26 in Glasgow, PM Modi launched LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), encouraging sustainable habits and promoting mindful consumption over wasteful use. India also introduced the Panchamrit, five key targets for climate action.

At COP29 in Baku (Nov 2024), India showcased its progress in climate adaptation and clean energy through global partnerships. Sessions focused on disaster-resilient infrastructure, industrial decarbonization, solar energy, and women-led climate action, in collaboration with Sweden, CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure), ISA (International Solar Alliance) and NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor